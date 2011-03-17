Opposition continues dharna, stalls business

BANGALORE: The Legislative Council did not transact any business on Wednesday due to the continued impasse over donations made to the trust run by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's sons. The ruling party rejected the demand stating that there was no truth in these allegations. As a result, the entire day's proceedings were stalled.

As the house assembled, chairman DH Shankarmurthy requested the opposition members to end their dharna and allow him to take up the usual business. However, opposition leader C Motamma and JD(S) floor leader MC Nanaiah refused to budge stating that they were not satisfied with the answer given by Yeddyurappa. Since the issue was of public interest, there is no question of withdrawing the dharna till the government announces a probe. "We are fighting to uplift values in public life. If the CM has not done any wrong, why is he hesitant to order a probe," they asked.