MANGALORE: Even with his many shortcomings, 13-year-old Baby, studying in eighth standard in Kokkada DK ZP Higher Primary school in Gundilu nurses tall ambitions.

“I want to become an engineer when I grow up,” he says with a straight face which does not betray any sign of personal tragedy.

Two months ago, Baby’s father Odiyappa, a labourer, lost all hopes of ensuring a decent life to his invalid son and committed suicide. Ironically even after the government initiated steps to ensure justice to his son and other Endosulfan sufferers in Patrame-Kokkoda-Nidle villages in Beltangady taluk, his father still felt insecure.

A year after Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa distributed `50,000 as compensation to 211 Endosulfan sufferers, the insecurity among families with children born with congenital deformities and unexplained fatal diseases has increased.

At Kechodi in Kokkada, Leelavathy says the compensation was kept in a fixed deposit in the name of her daughter Tulasi. “When I am gone, some money in her name might motivate her siblings to take care of her,” she says, fighting tears.

Twenty-two-yearold Tulasi stares at her mother unable to fathom the fears tormenting her.With the compensation was released for 40-year-old Sharada, her siblings were able to build a hut in Upparpalike near Kokkoda. Each day life for the family with too many hungry mouths and too few breadwinners, is a long drawn struggle.

“With the pension for Sharada delayed for a month now, the family is on the verge of losing its sanity,” admits Sharada’s sister-in-law Prema.

At Albert Menezes’s house, 21-year-old spastic Santosh Menezes’s eyes are glued to the TV broadcasting a World Cup match involving India. “He is a cricket buff and Sachin is his favourite batsman,” says Santosh’s mother Gracy translating his excited gurgling’s. With age fast catching up with Gracy, she experiences many difficulties while taking personal care of Santosh. I only keep praying for some cure that would help Santosh to sit, she says, wiping her tears.

The compensation has helped Ganesh Rao clear a part of `8 lakh debt incurred while treating his son, MV Subrahmanya.

Baby’s future remains bleak. Following his father’s death, the disability pension was stopped.

