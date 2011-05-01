CHITRADURGA: Two persons died at Hosadurga taluk hospital due to gastroenteritis on Saturday.

The dead have been identified as Ramachandrappa (60) of Mettinahole and Kamalamma (55) of Galirangayyanahatti village of the tauk.

According to the locals, people from Somasandra, Madadakere, Benekanahalli, Siddappanahatti, Chittayyanahatti, Hebbali, mettinahole, Tonachenahalli, Krishnapura, Gutti Katte are showing signs of illness.

When Express contacted DHO Venkatashiva Reddy, he confirmed only one death and accepted that four persons have been admitted in the hospital due to gastroenteritis.

He said a detailed inspection will be done across the villages.