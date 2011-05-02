Members of Consumer Club in Al-Badriya High School won first place in an inter-school skit competition held in Moodbidri in December 2010 by enacting the historic judgment wherein district consumer forum had awarded Rs 20 lakh as compensation to a man who was on the receiving end of medical negligence.

As club president Rasmiya S Shiekh and vice-president Mohammed Ali Roomi explain how the consumers may protect themselves from exploitation, it does not come as a surprise to know that the consumer club has been adjudged as the best among 54 consumer clubs, that too twice in a row.

Roomi, who wrote his SSLC exam recently, recollects an instance of asserting his right by demanding petty change that was pocketed by the conductor. Ignoring the leering looks from fellow passengers and the conductor’s scornful stare, he refused to budge from the place without the change. Finally, the conductor relented and handed over the change to him.

Education leads

to liberation

Consumer education is one of the most important spheres of work in consumer protection and requires a lot of effort, says Parashurama Kamath Lecturer in Journalism department, SDM college in Ujire.

Kamath, who is presenting a paper on ‘Consumer Education and Awareness in DK District’ at the second International Conference on Globalisation and Consumer Protection in Kalasalingam University, says consumer education contributes to organised consumer action and development of general consumer consciousness.

Deciding to catch them young to strengthen consumer movement, M J Salian, President of Dakshina Kannada Consumer Forum, says the federation conducts camps, contact programmes for consumer club members and conducts one-year-long certificate course for students in consumer rights and awareness.

Barring some colleges, institutions with Masters in Social Works (MSW) courses send students for some first-hand experience of people’s problems.

First-year MSW students Vineetha Naik from Bantwal and Shwetha M from Puttur say that after their visits to MESCOM deputy commissioner’s office they are now familiar with the provisions of Consumer Act and are better equipped on dealing with problems that may arise.