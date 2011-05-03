Home States Karnataka

'Arrange special flights for martyrs'

HASSAN: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Monday urged the Centre to arrange special flights for martyrs, who lose their lives while on duty, when sending their bodies to their home towns

HASSAN: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Monday urged the Centre to arrange special flights for martyrs, who lose their lives while on duty, when sending their bodies to their home towns.

While speaking to reporters at Haradanahalli after consoling the family of Kantaraj, a BSF jawan who was murdered by cattle smugglers on WBBangladesh border recently, Gowda said that the Centre should also provide special benefits to the families of such soldiers.

He also said that he promised a government job to Kantaraj's wife Hemalatha. Gowda refused to comment over a series of questions raised by scribes on the occasion.

Sources in the district authority informed that the body of the soldier is likely to arrive in the wee hours of Tuesday, which will be cremated with state honours on the same day. The body will be kept in front of Deputy Commissioner's office until 8 am on Tuesday and will be taken on a procession to Kantaraj's native for funeral, sources added.

