CHIKMAGALUR: The Union Environment Ministry has given approval to the Karnataka government to declare two more tiger reserves in addition to the existing four, said Union Minister of State for Environment Jairam Ramesh.

He told reporters at the Inspection Bungalow here on Sunday that there are 39 tiger reserves in the country and this would be increased to 41 with the approval for Biligiriranganabetta and Kudremukh tiger reserves.

Karnataka ranks second in the tiger population in the country as per the head count conducted in 2006. But the state stood first in identifying the presence of 320350 tigers in its forests during the 2010 tiger count.

Forest officials, chief wildlife warden and scientists responsible for increasing the feline population in the state forests deserve compliments, he said.

Among all the relocations of families from the core areas of the sanctuaries, including Nagarahole, Kudremukh and BR Hills, relocation of families from the Bhadra sanctuary was a model to the entire country and this would be extended to other sanctuaries, he said. "Poaching is well under control.

Six natural deaths of tigers has occurred and hunting is reported in 10 cases. The biggest threat to forests and wild animals is not from poaching but from legal and illegal mining," he informed.

No Mining in

Reserve Forests

Maintaining that permission would not be granted on any account for mining in the reserve forests, Ramesh said that mining in Bellary district along with Andhra Pradesh and Orissa had been a cause of concern as it would pose a major threat to forests and wildlife.

Similarly permission for Gudya Hydel Project near Sakleshpur in Hassan would not be granted. A delegation of Karnataka ministers led by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa met me in New Delhi and I have made it clear to Power Minister Shobha Karandlaje that surface project tag would not be granted to Gundya Project but an underground power project as in the case of Kabini might be considered.

Saxena Report

Ramesh said that the Union Environmental Ministry was working out a model for giving locals a stake in sustainable forest management. The Saxena Committee report would be implemented in a phased manner, he added.

Saying that there were two types of forest rights community rights and individual rights , he said that 3,000 community rights had not met with success and hence stress was on Joint Forest Managing Committee (JFMC) where social forests were managed by gram sabhas and the Forest Department would have technical control.

Gas Connections in Bandipur

Claiming that providing 30,000 houses in Bandipur forests with gas connection was an innovative project, he said that this would avoid using forest wood as fuel. The government was mulling over extending the facility to dwellers of Nagarahole forests too, he said. The closure of road in Bandipur forest linking Waynad in Kerala and Ooty in Tamil Nadu between 9 pm and 6 am was a model one as it avoids hit and run cases of wild animals.

Military Academy at Kudremukh out

Clarifying that on no account permission would be given to start either a police or military academy at Kudremukh in Chikmagalur, Ramesh said that `35 crore had been sanctioned to take up projects for development and evacuation of local tribals at Kudremukh.

Forest dwellers from the last three generations would not be disturbed, Jairam Ramesh said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests BK Singh, Assistant Chief Forest Conservator Swaminathan, Bandipur DFO Yathish Kumar, Chikmagalur DFO Venkatesh and other officials were present on the occasion.