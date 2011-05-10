BELGAUM: In a mananimal conflict, a 56yearold farmer was killed by a bear in Golihalli forest range near Godoli village of Khanapur taluk in the late hours of Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Motesh Tamash Cholnekar of Godoli village.

According to sources, Cholnekar was on his way to pump water in his sugarcane fields when he came across two bears. One of the animals turned wild, injuring him severely.

Two other villagers of Godoli, who were walking on the same street, saw Cholnekar and immediately intimated SS Sangoli, Range Forest Officer. He along with staff immediately reached the spot and rushed Cholnekar to the Primary Health Centre at Alnawar village of Khanapur taluk. He was shifted to Khanapur, where doctors declared him dead. Girish Hosur, Deputy Conservator of Forest, has sanctioned `2 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased. A case has been registered at Nandgad Police Station.

The villagers of Godoli led by Digambar Belgaonkar, former taluk panchayat member and Baban Patil approached Hosur, urging him to sort out the bear menace problem at their village. They stated that in last two years, bears have attacked seven persons. Hosur assured the villagers of laying a solar fencing at Tavarkatti and Godoli villages, to end the menace.