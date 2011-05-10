Mangalore Port plays host to vessels
MANGALORE: Within a fortnight after MVOS Sumsun moored at New Mangalore Port, another mainline container vessel MV CMA CGM Annapurna from West Africa (Port Cotanou Benin) unloaded 381 twentyfoot equivalent units (TEU) of raw cashew for the cashew processing units in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district and 63 TEUs before sailing on Monday.
New Mangalore Port Trust Chairman P Tamilvanan stated in a press release that less handling cost and transit time were the main advantages with Main Line vessel directly calling at the Port.