Malnad Region to Get Power, Bridges

SHIMOGA: The Malnad Area Development Board (MADB) has planned several new projects in Malnad region under the Capital Expenses and Special Component Plans for 201112, said its chairman Padmanabha Bhatt at its AGM on Friday.

Under the plan, the MADB would execute various projects worth `578 lakh, besides implementing its regular schemes.

Salient Features

. Turbo units to produce hydel power at an estimated cost of `45 lakh.

. New hanging bridges to be constructed in select places at a cost of `250 lakh.

. Solar energy to remote villages in the region to be implemented in a `30.807 lakh project.