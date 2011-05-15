GULBARGA: Police have arrested Veerabhadra, who is the husband of Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhuraveena, on Saturday along with four others based on a complaint filed by head constable Bhimappa, who alleged that Veerabhadra and his associates manhandled him and other officers.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Additional (incharge) SP Yallappa said Bhimappa was on duty near Vindsar bar near Central bus stand on Friday. It is alleged that Veerabhadra ordered Bhimappa to bring them water. He declined and a verbal duel ensued during which Veerabhadra disclosed he is Madhuraveena's husband.

Despite this, Bhimappa refused to oblige and Veerabhadra slapped him. Bhimappa asked ASIs Sayabanna and Tayanna for help. But they assaulted all three officers and fled.

Subsequently, Ashok Nagar police took them into custody. Madhuraveena, who is also the area incharge, came to the station and abused the officers for arresting her husband. Later, she admitted her husband to the district government hospital saying he was suffering from chest pain.

On Saturday, police arrested and booked a case against the accused on charges of assaulting police personnel while on duty.

Yallappa told Express that a departmental inquiry against Madhuraveena has been initiated.