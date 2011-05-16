Re-survey of mining leases from Monday

BELLARY: The joint survey and demarcation process of 99 mining leases in Sandur, Bellary and Hospet regions will start from May 16 as directed by the Supreme Court.

The officials from the Department of Forest, Revenue, Mines and Geology, assisted by the police, have finalised the modalities of the survey process at a meeting held in Hospet recently.

The re-survey work of 99 disputed mining leases will be conducted in presence of representatives of respective mining leases.

On the prayer of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya which petitioned against the illegal mining, the apex court has allowed the representatives of Government of Karnataka, and Lokayuktha besides a member of Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to be present during the survey work.

Chief Conservators of Forest Deepak Sharma, and U V Singh, Director, Mines and Geology H R Srinivas and CEC representative are expected to lead the survey work.

All the lease holders in the regions have been informed of the survey and asked to be prepared with essential documents.

Security

The district police have made provided security in view of the resurvey being conducted by the Central CEC of Supreme Court which is expected to end the task by June end.

Four Karnata State Reserve Police (KSRP) units, 25 officials and more than 200 police personnel will provide security for this work. The report of survey and demarcation will be submitted to Supreme Court on July 4.

