Home States Karnataka

Re-survey of mining leases from Monday

BELLARY: The joint survey and demarcation process of 99 mining leases in Sandur, Bellary and Hospet regions will start from May 16 as directed by the Supreme Court. The officials from th

Published: 16th May 2011 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

BELLARY: The joint survey and demarcation process of 99 mining leases in Sandur, Bellary and Hospet regions will start from May 16 as directed by the Supreme Court.

The officials from the Department of Forest, Revenue, Mines and Geology, assisted by the police, have finalised the modalities of the survey process at a meeting held in Hospet recently.

The re-survey work of 99 disputed mining leases will be conducted in presence of representatives of respective mining leases.

On the prayer of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya which petitioned against the illegal mining, the apex court has allowed the representatives of Government of Karnataka, and Lokayuktha besides a member of Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to be present during the survey work.

Chief Conservators of Forest Deepak Sharma, and U V Singh, Director, Mines and Geology H R Srinivas and CEC representative are expected to lead the survey work.

All the lease holders in the regions have been informed of the survey and asked to be prepared with essential documents.

Security

The district police have made provided security in view of the resurvey being conducted by the Central CEC of Supreme Court which is expected to end the task by June end.

Four Karnata State Reserve Police (KSRP) units, 25 officials and more than 200 police personnel will provide security for this work. The report of survey and demarcation will be submitted to Supreme Court on July 4.

&nbsp;

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp