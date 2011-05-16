NEW DELHI: Constitutional expert Soli J Sorabjee on Sunday attacked Karnataka Governor H R Bhardwaj for recommending imposition of President's rule in the BJP-ruled state and said the Chief Minister should be allowed to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

"First of all, I do not think there is any justification for imposition of President's rule. There is no breakdown of constitutional machinery," Sorabji said.

He said Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa has confidence of the House and he should be allowed to prove the majority as the Supreme Court judgement on rebel BJP MLAs has no bearing on the issue.

"If the Governor does not believe him (Yeddyurappa), give him an opportunity to test it. Why is he preventing the Chief Minister from proving the majority," Sorabji said.

He said that there was no justification for keeping the house on suspended animation just to impose the President's rule in the state.

"It will be completely unconstitutional. It seems that the Governor only has a single point agenda that is against Yeddyurappa and he is pursuing that agenda, I am sorry to say that it is unparallelled vendetta," Sorabji said.

On the issue of rebel BJP MLAs, he said that the Supreme Court only said that they were wrongly disqualified without being accorded a proper hearing.

"Now those people want to join Yedyurappa, where is the question of the Supreme Court judgement preventing that," he said.

On the question as to whether the Chief Minister should approach the Supreme Court, Sorabji said, "Let us see what happens. They should not jump the gun."