BANGALORE: Even as the BJP has launched an attack against Governor H R Bharadwaj for recommending President’s rule, the JD(S) has decided to strongly back the Constitutional head.

Party general secretary and spokesperson Y S V Datta told Express that it was deplorable that the BJP had decide to hit the streets to protest against the Governor.

Given this situation, he said the JD(S) had no other option and had decided to take the BJP head on. Starting Wednesday, the JD(S) will hold “silent dharna,” expressing solidarity with the Governor.

He said the JD(S) wholeheartedly supported the Governor’s decision to recommend dismissal of the state government. He said it was overdue.

According to him, Bharadwaj was right in his stance that the BJP government had no Constitutional validity ever since the controversial trust vote took place after keeping the 16 MLAs out of the Assembly.

He pointed out that High Court, had in its judgment on the MLAs’ disqualification, said that the issue was subject to the final order of the Supreme Court. He said now that the court had judged the disqualification as wrong, Bhardwaj’s stance stood vindicated.

He added that in this background, the Governor was correct in recommending President’s rule.

“It is unfortunate that the BJP has made the office of Governor a party issue. Such dharnas [JD(S)’s silent dharnas] will be held throughout the state. We do not say that Governor is ours or theirs but it is not correct to pull the Constitutional head of the state for petty politicking,” Datta said.

