BANGALORE: For the first time, Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa has admitted that illegal mining existed in the state, estimating it at about 10 per cent of the total mining activities. He, however, hastened to add, “But the credit for stopping 90 per cent of illegal mining - a revolutionary and historic step - should come to me.”

He was speaking at a “meet the press” programme jointly organised by the Bangalore Press Club and Reporters guild here on Monday.

He said that he was the first to announce that permission for mining will be given if there is value addition in terms of setting up a steel plant. “I banned iron ore export and took up the issue with the prime minister.”

On taking action against Reddy brothers, the chief minister said that no constitutional agency has indicted them. ENS