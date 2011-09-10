BANGALORE: Taking a swipe at senior BJP leader L K Advani’s plan for a yatra against corruption, Union Corporate Affairs Minister M Veerappa Moily on Friday alleged his yatras in the past had turned communal inciting “unnecessary violence and chaos”.

“Yatras have yielded negative results always, and have turned communal, inciting unnecessary violence and chaos,” Moily told reporters here a day after Advani announced the plan for the nation-wide yatra.