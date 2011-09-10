Home States Karnataka

With quantum jump in missions, ISRO to scale up

BANGALORE: With domestic launch missions witnessing a ‘quantum jump’ in recent times, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to scale up outsourcing to industries, which already contr

Published: 10th September 2011 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

BANGALORE: With domestic launch missions witnessing a ‘quantum jump’ in recent times, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to scale up outsourcing to industries, which already contribute 60 per cent to the country’s space programme.

“Quantum jump is taking place both in satellite and launch vehicles,” ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan, who also heads the Space Commission and is Secretary in the Department of Space, said.

He noted that ISRO used to have one flight annually some years ago, which later went up to 2-3 every year and now stands at 4-5.

Radhakrishnan said there is a lot of potential for industries, particularly in the area of the “proven” Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle programme and standard satellites buses, in addition to transponders in C and Ku band, as the works are “repetitive” in nature.

On PSLV, ISRO’s workhorse rocket, he said, “We must have larger involvement of industries to produce them.” ISRO officials said towards achieving shorter turnaround times for realising the missions, the space agency has been encouraging wider participation of industry.

Due to technology transfer and technology utilisation activities adopted by ISRO, industry is significantly contributing in all spheres of space endeavours, they said.

On Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon, an Indo- Russian mission, Radhakrishnan said, “We have to go through design review and then move ahead”.

This mission is slated for 2013-14, he added.

India does not have plans to demonstrate Anti-Satellite (ASAT) capability, unlike China, which in the year 2007 destroyed an inactive weather satellite in space.

ISRO is more concerned about working on managing the debris that came in the orbit.

“The debris comes for two reasons, one is out of disintegration of the dying satellites and another is man-made debris.

,” Radhakrishnan said.

“We try to understand how does it (space debris) affect our satellites,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp