BANGALORE: Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, commenting on the hike in petrol prices, said that the cess on petrol cannot be removed overnight. “The government is thinking about it and we will come to a solution soon,” he said.

Speaking to reporters he said, “The government will pressurise the UPA government to roll back the hike in petrol price.” With petrol price increasing to `74.82 per litre, Bangalore has been the worst hit.

The chief minister, Ananth Kumar and state BJP leaders have left for Ahmedabad to support Narendra Modi’s 72-hour ‘Sadbhavana Mission’ fast.