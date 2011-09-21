MYSORE: As part of Yuva Dasara-2011, Dasara Celebrations Committee has organised a five-day event ‘Yuva Sambhrama’ to provide platform for budding talents from various colleges across the state. It will commence at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangotri from September 25.

Announcing this to the media at a press conference on Tuesday, Special Officer for Dasara-2011 and Registrar of University of Mysore (UoM) B Ramu said that 95 troupes from various colleges will be participating in the event. Food, accommodation and travelling allowances will be given for participants, he added. Everyday, the event will start at 6 pm and will end at 11 pm.

Foreign students studying in the University of Mysore will also perform. Each team will be given 12 to 15 minutes for performance. The best team will be identified and prizes will be given for best performance.

The selected teams will be given a chance to perform in ‘Entertainment Dasara’ apart from cash prizes.