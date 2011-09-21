Somashekhara Reddy being greeted after his renomination as KMF president in Bangalore on Tuesday | Express Photo

BANGALORE: In a big relief to the beleaguered Reddy brothers, Bellary City MLA G Somashekhar Reddy was on Tuesday re-elected unopposed as the chairman of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

This is the second stint for the youngest of powerful Bellary Reddy brothers who are now mired in the illegal mining scam. The KMF has 13 elected members, of which 10 are from the BJP. As Reddy was alone in the fray, managing director of KMF Premanath announced his election as the president.

The BJP core-committee which met Monday evening decided to renominate Reddy for the coveted post despite a section in the party opposing it.

The party initially was not in favour of Reddy’s renomination owing to their indictment in the Lokayukta report on illegal mining.