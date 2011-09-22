BANGALORE: Inaugurating the 37th Foundation Day celebration of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said that as per the Supreme Court’s direction, the government is looking into the mining issue at Bellary and strict measures will be taken accordingly. “Environmental protection is of utmost important across the globe and Bangalore is no exception to it. It is our duty to protect and safeguard the environment,” he said.

He called upon the state transport minister to provide subsidy to industries producing ethanol like the sugarcane industries in order to increase its usage as an alternate form of fuel. He said, “With the increase in the number of vehicles, the emission of CO2 has increased tremendously. Along with the government, public participation is also necessary,” he added.

Home and Transport Minister R Ashoka said, “The state has about 21,000 fleets and for the past three years we have been using about seven per cent of ethanol mixed with diesel. We want to enhance its usage but the big oil lobbying has been a stumbling block in our way.”

He said that water resources of city may not be able to catch up with its rising population.