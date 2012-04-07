MYSORE: District Minister S A Ramdas said that the state government has released `30 lakh each to the drought-hit taluks in the district.

After opening a fodder bank at Dodda Kaulande in Nanjangud taluk on Friday, he distributed fodder to 20 villagers in a symbolic gesture. Fodder banks are being opened in the drought-hit regions and fodder will be distributed till the end of May based on the number of animals, the statistics of which has been collected by the Department of Animal Husbandry, he said.

As the region received 14 mm rain on Thursday, the agriculture department has been told to be ready to provide seeds and fertilisers to the farmers to start sowing, he added.