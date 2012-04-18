‘Tackling drought a challenge’

BIJAPUR: “The government has taken up tackling the prevailing drought as a challenge and will provide all help to those affected due to it,” said Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

He said at Inchageri village, near here, on Tuesday that the government had released `369 crore to tackle the drought. “`7.79 crore under CRF funds has been spent. Every effort is being taken to provide drinking water to people and fodder for cattle in rural areas. The number of goshalas in has gone up to 57,” he said.

He said that three teams of ministers will travel in their respective constituencies and report to him every 15 days. He then added that he had travelled across nine districts to assess drought.

“The public and officials have complained about the erratic power supply to water supply units,” he said, adding they have been instructed to use diesel generators.

Gowda said the government would come up with a permanent solution to the water scarcity in Bijapur. “The II phase of MI tank filling project costing `88 crore, which will provide water to hundreds of villages in Indi taluk, would be taken up,” the chief minister said.