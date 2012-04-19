BANGALORE: Energy Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday said the state has sufficient power owing to various factors, including an increase in wind power, in the last 10 days.

She also attributed the reduction in load to the end of harvesting season across the state.

“This power will now be diverted to handling issues like drinking water supply,” she said. The minister also added that water levels in all reservoirs were adequate and would last the state till June.

Shobha also announced that the delay in commencing power generation at the newly constructed unit II at Bellary Thermal Power Station (BTPS) would be sorted out in the next 15-20 days.

The 500 MW unit was scheduled to go on stream after the construction at the end of December 2011 but the production was delayed due to lack of coal supply. “Although approval for supply of coal has been given, Coal India Limited is yet to despatch the consignment. It will take 15-20 days more,” Shobha said.

She also added the state Government is in talks with the Chattisgarh Mining Company for additional coal supply for power projects in the state.

“There is the need for a change in the coal policy and we shall ask for the same,” Shobha added.

There are plans underway at the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) to start another unit with a capacity of 700 MW which is estimated to cost `3000 crore.