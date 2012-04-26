CHITRADURGA: Attacking the Centre for its “failure” to provide suitable compensation for the state to overcome drought situation, former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa appealed to the ministers in the Union Cabinet and MPs from the state to pressurise the UPA government and get at least Rs 1,000 crore as the first instalment.

“It is very hard for the state to waive agricultural loans, but steps can be initiated to waive interests on loans,” Yeddyurappa told news persons during his stop-over here on Wednesday.

Stating that interest waiver would cause additional burden on the state exchequer, he said the government should in any case take immediate steps in the interest of farmers as they were already suffering due to the drought. On the steps being taken by the government to manage the drought situation, he said, “I had personally experienced the situation in Hyderabad-Karnataka region, which faces the worst drinking water crisis. The government is making all-out efforts to overcome the crisis.”

Praying for rains was the first thing to be done now, Yeddyurappa said, and added that rains might resolve drinking water problem to some extent.

To a question about the political scenario in the state, Yeddyurappa said there might be snap polls for the Lok Sabha, but not for the State Assembly.

The first BJP government in south India would complete its full term without any problems, the former chief minister added.

About the power crisis in the state, Yeddyurappa said, “During my tenure as chief minister, I proposed setting up of a thermal power production unit outside the state, and it was termed a ‘historic decision’ even by my bete-noires. But, the Centre is treating Karnataka in a step-motherly way, and not providing due share of coal needed for the unit.”

“With major dams in the state drying up, power production might decrease.”