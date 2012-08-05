Charge-sheet against MLA Vishwanath

Express News Service By

The Lokayukta police on Saturday filed a charge-sheet against ruling BJP MLA S R Vishwanath after completing investigation in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

During investigation conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) Girish, it was found that Vishwanath during May 30, 1985 to December 19, 2011, had purchased assets in his name, in the name of his wife, children and even benami people, to the tune of `9.11 crore. During this period, it was found that he was also found to have spent `3.50 crore. As against his income of `4.87 crore from known sources, he had amassed disproportionate wealth of `7.7 crore. He has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act for possessing assets disproportionate to his sources of income.