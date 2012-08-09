A meeting between Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, Health Minister Aravind Limbavali, Medical Education Minister S A Ramadas and the striking government doctors failed to yield results as the protestors refused to take back their resignation.

The meeting ended in a deadlock as Shettar wanted a weeks time to address the issues raised by the striking doctors. He said that as Ramdas was leaving for Delhi so the issue could be discussed only after his return.

H N Ravindra, president of the Karnataka State Government Medical Officers’ Association, said that the doctors would continue to serve for a week. “The government needs a week’s time. We have agreed to it. The next course of action would be decided after that,” he said.