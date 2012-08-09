Polls ahead, CM begins the slog

Express News Service By

With an eye on the Assembly elections due in May next year, Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has decided to speed up his administration.

For this, he has retained some departments for himself and distributed some others to his deputies K S Eshwarappa and R Ashok who will be reviewing progress of their respective departments every week.

Shettar will look after public services, commerce and industry, power, major irrigation, infrastructure, roads and Bangalore development. Eshwarappa has been given charge of rural development, agriculture, coastal area development, drinking water, horticulture and social welfare. Health, women and child welfare, housing, employment and training will come under Ashok.

“I know I have got very little time to deliver. I cannot afford to be defensive. I need to hit fours and sixes like in Twenty20 matches,” Shettar said in the Meet the Press programme organised by the Bangalore Press Club here on Wednesday.

A team of officials will assist the CM and his deputies in the review and an overall review of all departments will be held every fortnight.

“During the review meetings, ministers and officials of departments concerned will be present,” he said.

Shettar said mitigating drought and flood-like situation was his priority and urged the Centre to waive part of the loans availed by farmers from nationalised banks.

“The total debt of the farmers from nationalised banks stands at `19,000 crore. It would be of great help if the Centre waives a part of it,” Shettar said.

Asked about the delay in appointment of the Karnataka Lokayukta, Shettar said it’s because a case is pending before the Supreme Court.

“There is no malafide intent on the part of the government. We desire that the process of appointment begins as soon as possible,” he added.