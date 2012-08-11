Probe into Yeddyurappa case: Court

Express News Service By

The Lokayukta court on Friday ordered Lokayukta police to conduct a comprehensive probe into a complaint against former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa and his son in connection with an alleged denotification of land in Bhadravathi.

Lokayukta Court Judge N K Sudhindra Rao directed Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta (Bangalore Urban) to conduct a “comprehensive enquiry” and submit the report before August 31.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahad had submitted the certified copies of the documents by the respective authorities as claimed by the complainant.

Besides Yeddyurappa and his MP son B Y Raghavendra, five others have been named in the complaint in connection with the case.

The complainant Vinod B, alleged that Yeddyurappa abused his official power and had denotified 69 acres at Bhadravathi in 2010.

He also alleged that the former CM used the benamidars to get the lands transferred in the name of Dhavalagiri Properties, two months after denotifying them.

Vinod alleged that more than 250 acres of forest land located at Reserve Forest in Bhadravathi was denotified between 2010-2011. According to Vinod, the former chief minister had amassed disproportionate assets.

Notice to CBI

The High Court on Friday directed the CBI to file its objections to a petition seeking relaxation in conditions for anticipatory bail to former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa, his two sons and son-in-law in illegal mining case.

Granting them anticipatory bail on June 21, the HC had put several conditions, including denial of permission to them to leave Bangalore without CBI’s permission.

Justice Subhash B Adi on Friday adjourned the case till Monday.