Autobiography soon, says Deve Gowda

The city unit of JD(S) organised a programme to mark the golden jubilee of former Prime Minister and the party’s National President H D Deve Gowda’s journey in politics on Saturday.

Gowda was felicitated on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, he said he would pen his autobiography on his political life. “I don’t want to speak about today’s politics. I will be writing my autobiography soon and it will depict my entire political life. It will help the next generation (to know more about politics).”

“I am pained at the rumours spread by my political adversaries that I hatched a a conspiracy to install my son as Chief Minister in the BJP-JD(S) coalition government,” he remarked.

Comparing Gowda as the messaiah of poor farmers and backward class communities, former minister P G R Sindhia said, “Deve Gowda has worked for the upliftment of backward classes a. His achievements as an MLA and an MP, a minister, a Chief Minister and a Prime Minister will be a subject for others to study and follow.”