A realtor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Prashanthnagar in Kothnur police station limits on Saturday morning. The deceased, Kumar alias Naveen Kumar, 30, was married to one Deepika about eight years ago and they had two sons.

On Friday morning, when his family members tried to wake him up, he was found bleeding from his mouth and nose. He was rushed to Bowring Hospital were the doctors declared him brought dead. The doctors suspected he might have committed suicide by consuming acid.

“Meanwhile, it is said that his wife had an illicit affair with one of her relatives and that person had visited her on Friday evening. Kumar had also gone to the house at the same time and though they forced him to have dinner, Kumar had slept without consuming food. His parents have alleged that Deepika and her lover have murdered Kumar, but they have not filed any case. If they file, we would take up the investigation,” the police explained.

Kothnur police have registered a suspicious death case and are awaiting post-mortem report.

Houses Raided

The North-east Division police raided the houses of 30 rowdy sheeters and 120 habitual offenders on Saturday morning. They were brought to the parade ground near Yelahanka police station and were warned of continuing with criminal activities.

Police said that the raids were conducted in all the 10 police station limits of the division.

“They were brought to the respective police stations and their pictures and videos were taken. Their and their associates residential addresses and phone numbers were collected. They were also questioned about their present activities and about their source of income for livelihood. The details were included in their files,” the police explained.