The upcoming plea by Tamil Nadu government in Supreme Court on Monday seeking release of 25.373 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water from Karnataka, the shortfall based on the distress water sharing formula, has come as a shock to the drought-hit farmers.

The riparian state’s demand for water from cauvery would not go well as the reservoirs are yet to be filled up in Cauvery basin and water is yet to be released to irrigation canals for the agriculture activities.

Cauvery River Protection Committee chairman and former member of parliament G Made Gowda said that the government should act responsibly and appraise the apex court on the ground reality in Cauvery basin.

The government should oppose Tamil Nadu government’s claim as any persistent effort to secure water would lead to tensions in the regions.

“We cannot store water once the reservoirs are full. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ( J Jayalalithaa) should not rack up water dispute issue when the entire nation knows of the prevailing drought in Karnataka,” he added.

Stating that the Tamil Nadu government should have information on the reservoir levels, rains in region and should know that farmers in Cauvery basin have not started preparations for paddy cultivation as the water level at Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam has not touched 100 ft.

“We are already two months late and situation would worsen if the reservoir would not be full in next couple of weeks,” he said.

Gowda said that the farmers would take over the reservoirs if the state government releases water pointing at the Apex Court orders.

“I believe that the court would seek details on reservoirs storage, rains and the plight of the farmers in Cauvery basin before passing any orders that would protect interest of both the states,” he said.