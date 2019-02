Express News Service By

Shivanagouda Naik and Shankar Patil who represent Devadurga and Navalgund Assembly segments respectively in the State assembly have been appointed as Political Secretaries to Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar.

Political Secretaries enjoy the rank and perks of state ministers and are expected to advise the CM on important political affairs. The MLAs are believed to be close to the CM and are made secretaries as they could not be made ministers.