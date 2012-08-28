Minister for Sports and Youth Services M P Appachu Ranjan announced the Ekalavya Awards and Life Time Achievers Awards for the year 2011 on Monday.

Appachu Ranjan, who is also the district in-charge, read out the names of the awardees during a press meet at the Old Assembly Hall here.

He said that strict transparency should be maintained while selecting the winners.

The past five years achievements and performance of the sportspersons should be the main parameter for the selection, he added.

The minister said that the function would be held in the Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore on Wednesday as Chief Minister and other dignitaries would distribute the awards.

The Ekalavya awardees would get suits or silk sarees along with `2 lakh, medal and citation.

The Life Time Achievement Award carries `1.

50 lakh, medal and citation, he added.

Appachu Ranjan also announced that Rajesh Shindhe, a physically-challenged sportsperson would get the Ekalavya Award for 2010 as it was found that Somashekar, who is also a differentlyabled sportsperson, had submitted fake documents.

Shindhe, a native of Belgaum, had got the award in swimming category.

Two more persons were added to the list of 2010 awardees after verification of records, Ranjan said and named them as Roshan Faravo, of Mangalore, in body building and S Naveen, of Mandya, in Karate.

As per the directions of the High Court Prajna H A of Mysore would replace Sharanya Mahesh as the Ekalavya Awardee for 2010 in roller skating category, Appachu Ranjan said.

He said that criminal case would be filed against Sharanya for cheating the state to get the award.

The minister asked Superintendent of Police of all the districts in the state to submit report on the sportspersons.

It is for the first time that sports awards have been announced in Kodagu.

Meanwhile, reacting to the news Mamata Poojary said: “I am overwhelmed with joy after hearing that my name was shortlisted for Ekalavya award.

As I was busy preparing for the World Cup Kabaddi event, I had not applied my mind to awards.

But I am indeed excited and look forward to the event.

” List of Ekalavya Awardees

As per the list, Kashinath Nayak of Karawar for athletics, Kruithika Lakshmana of Mysore (basketball), Stanley G A of Shimoga (chess), Vinayakumar R of Bangalore (cricket), Cheeyanna A B Of Kodagu (hockey), Mamatha Poojary of Udupi (kabaddi), Neha H of Puttur in DK (powerlifting), Rakesh Manpat of Bangalore (rifle shooting), Prathik Raj of Mysore (roller skating), A P Gagan Ullal Mutt of Bangalore (swimming), H S Chandrashowri Devi of Shimoga (weightlifting), Nadiya Haridas of Bangalore (equestrian), Sabu Eshwar Ganager of Bijapura (cycling), Shwetha of Bangalore (volleyball) and under the physically-challenged section C V Rajanna of Kolar got award for athletics and badminton.

Life Time Achievement Awards-2011

Shyamala Shetty of Bangalore in weightlifting, C U Ashwath of Kodagu (hockey), Pradeep Kumar of Bangalore (swimming) and Chandrappa Mallappa Kurani of Bagalkot (cycling training).