A herd of jumbos strayed into Mahanthalingapura and Krishnanadoddi near Jigani, adjacent to Bannerghatta National Park, and damaged standing paddy and ragi plants on Tuesday night.

According to sources, 15 elephants, including three tuskers and five calves, came to the villages in search of food. After damaging the crops, they went in to an eucalyptus grove on the outskirts of Krishnanadoddi.

On receiving the information, forest personnel went to the spot and drove back the elephants into Bannerghatta forests through Kasavanakunte route.

By that time, hundreds of villagers gathered at the border of Mahanthalingapura and Krishnanadoddi to see the elephants.

Sources said the forest staff had to burst crackers to send the elephants back to the forest.

Villagers complained that the elephants stray into villages at least two or three times in a year and damage crops. They demanded the government to chalk-out a permanent solution to clear the elephant menace.

The jumbos enter villages crossing Elephant Proof Trenches (EPTs) along the boundary. A forest department officer said they were planning to instal solar fences in border villages.