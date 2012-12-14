SC order makes test preparation tougher

Express News Service By

Thursday’s Supreme Court order on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2013 just made students preparation for entrance tests to BE and medical courses tougher.

While the SC passed an interim judgement on Thursday stating that the states may conduct Common Entrance Test along with NEET, it added that results cannot be released till the final judgement is announced. With this the students have to prepare for both NEET and CET.

According to Dr G S Venkatesh, director of Directorate of Medical Education, “Time is running out and there is no clarity about the NEET 2013. The next hearing of the matter has been scheduled for January 15.” The students need extensive coaching due to the inclusion of CBSE syllabus along with the pre-university syllabus if they wish to appear for NEET, the single entrance test for medical courses, he added.

The Medical Education Department had made arrangements for NEET 2013, to be conducted on May 5, and special coaching classes were to be started. But, the Higher Education Department has decided to retain CET for BE courses. Meanwhile a KEA official said, “CET applications will be issued from January.”