The consumer may be king, but not in his courts. Across Karnataka, more than half of the 30 district forums are either without a president or the allotted number of members.

Even more shockingly, the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (KSCDRC) in Bangalore has not pronounced a single judgment in the last four months as the vacancy of the two members has not been filled up. The post of a lady member here has been vacant since January and the member’s post since September.

Away from Bangalore, the situation is worse. The post of president in the district consumer forum in Bidar has been vacant for more than a year. The staff shortage is not limited to the state commission alone.

Seven president’s posts are vacant in various District Consumer Redressal Forums. There are no presidents in Kolar, Hassan, Kodagu, Chickmagalur, Bangalore Rural and Urban I and Bangalore Urban II additional district consumer forums.

In the case of members, while the sanctioned strength is 60, the number of unfilled posts is 27 with the state government yet to fill them. Bangalore Urban II Additional DCDRF and the Kodagu district forums have neither a president nor members while Bangalore Urban IV Additional, Mandya, Raichur, Tumkur, Uttara Kannada and Udupi DCDRF have no members.

When contacted, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister D N Jeevaraj told Express, “We are yet to issue the notification for recruitment of presidents and members to the state commission and district consumer forums. We will do it as soon as possible.”

On the appointment of presi dents and members and vacant posts, a former High Court judge told Express on condition of anonymity that thus pointed to the state government’s inefficiency. He also alleged that money played a part in the appointments. He said the state commission’s disposal figure of 83 a year was abysmal and that it ought to be 450 to 500.