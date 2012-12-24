Karnataka police Monday raided the residences of Deputy Chief Minister K.S Eshwarappa here and in his home town Shimoga in search of evidence in a corruption case.

Eshwarappa is also president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit.

The raid by police attached to the Lokayukta (ombudsman) followed a directive by the Lokayukta court in Shimoga, 280 km north of Bangalore, to probe the charge that Eshwarappa had amassed properties through corrupt means.

A police spokesperson told reporters in Bangalore that raids were being conducted to go through documents related to properties owned by Eshwarappa and members of his family.

Police have registered an FIR (First Information Report, marking the formal launch of the police probe) against Eshwarappa, his son K.E. Kantesh and daughter-in-law Shalini on a complaint by Shimoga advocate B. Vinod.

The complaint alleged that Eshwarappa had acquired huge properties in Shimoga through corrupt means.

The BJP chief, who is touring the north Karnataka town of Koppal, about 400 km from here, told reporters there that he welcomed the raids as "the truth would come out".

Fearing arrest following the FIR, Eshwarappa and his family members have sought anticipatory bail from a Shimoga court. Hearing of the plea would resume Dec 27.

Eshwarappa has rejected Congress demands for resignation as deputy chief minister to ensure a "fair" probe.

He is the latest BJP leader in Karnataka to face corruption cases.

Around 20 of the party's 118 members, including several ministers in the 225-member assembly, are fighting corruption cases in Bangalore courts.