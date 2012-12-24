Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi is ideal for the post of the Prime Minister as he has the capability to drive the nation on the right path, said BJP national general secretary H N Ananth Kumar on Sunday.

At a district-level party meeting at SJM auditorium on Sunday, the Bangalore South MP said that Modi has done wonders in Gujarat and made it the most-developed state in the country. He stands next only to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said. He said that former CM B S Yeddyurappa’s Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) is a Congress-B team and has no future

He said that Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi has not been successful in steering the party to power in any state.

With scams such as Coalgate, CWG and 2G spectrum, the downfall of the Congress has began, he said and claimed that 2014 will see a new dawn with NDA coming to power.