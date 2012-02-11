BANGALORE: In a display of ‘mixed feelings’ over the barring of four eminent scientists from holding any government posts, Union Minister for Corporate Affairs M Veerappa Moily said that the controversy shrouding the Antrix-Devas deal should not be “dealt with lightly”.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said, “I agree that we need to treat the scientific community as national assets; however, national assets cannot be taken lightly.”

Referring to the statements made by B K Chaturvedi and Roddam Narasimha on the deal, he said that even the report had not made any reference to any criminality or misappropriation in the deal.

“Maybe the scientists would not have followed certain procedures and that the fault was attributed to them,” Moily pointed out and added that the case had not been referred to his ministry.