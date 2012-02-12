DAVANGERE: In the last four years, the Minor Irrigation Department has spent Rs 1,600 crore on constructing new tanks, check dams and repair and rejuvenation of 3,100 tanks, said Minister for Minor Irrigation Govind Karjol, here on Saturday.

He added that the department will take up developmental works of tanks of area between 40 to 2,000 hectares, for which the government has spent Rs 460 crore. “About 1.20 lakh more acres were brought under under the tank rejuvenation programme,” he said.

Constructing more barrages and check dams in fluoride-hit taluks of the state has improved groundwater levels, solved drinking water problem and has provided sufficient water for irrigation in rural areas, Karjol said. Around 3,479 tanks, including 140 tanks in Bangalore Urban District, and 4.12 lakh hectares were irrigated by these tanks, the minister said.

He added that 1,415 of such tanks didn’t receive sufficient water due to poor rainfall this year and about water levels in 1,137 tanks was only about 30 per cent.

The encroachments in 1,995 tanks in the state were encroached upon and 4,944 hectares were retrieved.