BSY luncheon not important, Says DVS

Published: 24th February 2012 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

BANGALORE/MANGALORE: Unperturbed at the luncheon meeting hosted by former CM B S Yeddyurappa for his confidants in an effort to stage a comeback, Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda described it as “just another” meeting, averring that importance need not be attached to such events.

He addressed the media on the sidelines of a function on Thursday, “Yeddyurappa is my leader and I hold him in high esteem. Such meetings have been organised in the past and will be arranged in the future also.”

He informed that he too attended the meet where several party leaders were present, but that he had to make an early exit to attend certain programmes in Mangalore.

The Chief Minister asserted that he is unfazed over reports labelling his government as a feeble one. Denying reports about change of guard in the state BJP, Gowda retorted, “I have clarified at least a hundred times that I will present the state budget next month.”

The chief minister asserted that the reported deadline issued by his predecessor against him was merely a creation of the Media.

Meanwhile, at the 30th convocation of Mangalore University, Gowda reiterated: “With Governor skipping the convocation, it became important for me to attend the convocation.”

