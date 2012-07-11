Union Home Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the CPI (Maoist) leadership was losing control over its cadres and was unable to enforce any discipline on them, resulting in formation of breakaway groups. “Many splinter groups have been formed and they have become rogues,” he said.

“Like in any militant organisation, CPI(Maoist) is also showing signs of stress and atrocities are being committed. Women are recruited and they are exploited.” Citing a United Nations report, Chidambaram said, “The CPI(Maoist) is also recruiting children.” The Home Minister said the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir had remarkably improved this year. “For J&K, this year was the most peaceful year in the last 20 years. All records have been broken in terms of the number of tourists visiting the state and also people taking part in Amarnath Yatra. Only seven civilians and three security personnel were killed in the last six months, while those numbers used to be in hundreds earlier,” he added. North-east

Chidambaram said all the terrorist organisations in the North-eastern states were in talks with the Government of India to ensure peace in the region.