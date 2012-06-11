Police today issued a search warrant for the arrest of controversial godman Nityananda, who is reportedly absconding from his ashram at Bidadi in Ramanagara distict.



Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda told reporters after a high-level meeting with top police officials, including DGP Lalrokhuma Pachau, to discuss the clash that took place between the media and his followers at his ashram last week, that Nityananda would be arrested in two days.



He said he has directed Regional Commissioner Shambhu Dayal Meena to submit a report to the government on the incident and also asked the DC and the Superintendent of Police to secure custody of the Dhyanapeetham premises, collect evidence about its activities and seal the ashram.



The government would hold discussions with the law department to seek cancellation of bail of the self-styled godman, who was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in connection with a case of rape and criminal intimidation.



Nithyananda is facing criminal charges, including rape, on complaints from some former disciples last year. He was arrested and later released on bail.



On June 8 police had lodged criminal cases against him and his followers for allegedly assaulting a mediaperson during a press conference at his Ashram.



The FIRs were filed on complaints from a regional TV channel reporter and activists of Nava Nirmana Sene in connection with an altercation at the ashram the previous night.



On a counter complaint by two followers of Nithyananda, police also registered two FIRs against the reporter and Sene activists for alleged outrage of modesty, physical assault and threat to life.



The reporter alleged he was assaulted and threatened after he asked a question at a press meet convened by the godman in the backdrop of charges of sexual abuse levelled against him by a US-based woman.