FIR registered against BSY, Karnataka Minister

Published: 14th June 2012 08:17 PM

By PTI

Lokayukta police today filed an FIR against former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and others in connection with a private complaint charging them of illegally cancelling an allotment of land with fabricated documents.

Nirnani is the first accused and Yeddyurappa the second accused. Besides them, V P Baligar, former Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Shivaswamy, former Managing Director Karnataka Udyoga Mitra (KUM) and Gangadharaiah, Deputy Director, KUM are the other accused.

They have been booked for offences under section 13(1)(c) read with section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, a Lokayukta released said, adding further investigation into the case was on.

In his complaint filed on April 26 last, A Alam Pasha, an entrepreneur, had alleged that the five had got the 26 acres of land in Devanahalli Hardware Park, allotted to him cancelled by creating "false documents".

On May 21, the Lokayukta court had directed the Superintendent of Police, City Division, Karnataka Lokayukta to probe the complaint under section 156 (3) CrPC and submit a report.

Yeddyurappa is already facing a spate of corruption cases filed mostly based on private complaints over alleged irregularities in land denotification.

