Yadgir MLA A B Malakareddy has invited former Director General of Police Shankar Bidari to join active politics.

Reddy, addressing a gathering where a book ‘Adarsha IPS Adhikaari Gireppa V Patil’ was released by Shankar Bidari here on Sunday, showered praises on Bidari. Reddy pointed out that Bidari was honoured with Shourya award twice and played key role in curbing Naxalism and violent activities of forest brigand Veerappan. Such brave and honest persons should enter politics to show their mettle and leave lasting impression in political field, he said.

Bidari felt that corrective measures in judiciary, executive and legislative bodies is essential.