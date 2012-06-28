Following media reports that city-based software engineer Pawan Kumar, 26, who was found dead in a room at Belleville Motor Lodge at Belleville in Wilmington of New Jersey, was a murder accused, his family members rubbished reports and said professional jealousy could have led to his murder.

Pawan was accused of murdering Danielle Mehlam, a teacher and a dancer at a club, and was wanted by the police in New Jersey. But two days after the woman’s death, he was found dead in the room due to suspected drug overdose. Pawan’s sister Gunasheela told reporters that Mehlam could have been after her brother’s money. “Pawan had never mentioned about any relationship with a woman. We are shocked by reports that he killed her. It is impossible that my brother, who was humble and gentle, could do this,” she said.

“We suspect someone killed Pawan for other reasons and is being framed. He was very good at work and had told us several times that some people were jealous of him. So we suspect someone laced his drink with drugs and are now framing him in the murder case,” she accused. “We don’t want compensation from his company. But we will fight for justice to ensure that others don’t meet the same fate,” she said, adding that they spoke to him last on June 15 and he had told them he was planning to buy a car.