MYSORE: State BJP president K S Eshwarappa said that he is ready to step down as party chief if the high command wants him to do so. Speaking to the media after inspecting the site to develop Koti Lingeshwara temple in Nanjangud here on Tuesday, he said that the BJP had made him first an MLA, then minister and now as head of the state party unit. Admitting that the recent developments have pained party workers, he hoped for an early solution to the crisis.