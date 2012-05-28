Mango grading being done at a wholesale shop in Hassan | Express Photo

HASSAN: Mango lovers will have to shell out more to taste their favourite fruit this season due to drastic drop in production.

The yield of ‘King of Fruits’ has reportedly reduced to 60 per cent following Downey Mildew and Powder Mildew diseases affecting the flowers due to sudden changes in the climate.

The wholesale merchants and hawkers too are hit by the low yield as the consumers are not keen on buying the fruit.

Mango is grown in over 1,17,381 hectares in the state and Kolar district stands first in cultivation with 57,000 hectares, which is 50 per cent of the total area in the state.

Though the Horticulture Department has been making efforts to popularise hybrid and high yield varieties, including Venishya, Mallika, Alphonsa, Badami and Neelam, the farmers still prefer Raspuri, which is said to be the disease-free variety.

Rasapuri is grown in 2,800 hectares in Arsikere, Channarayapatna and parts of Belur in Hassan district.

Despite the Horticulture Department announcing Rs 2,250 subsidy per hectare for mango cultivation and encouraging plantations to expand the growing area in the state, the farmers are reportedly not interested.

Though nine tonnes per hectare is the annual average yield, it has decreased to four tonnes this year, sources said.

Assistant Director of Horticulture Shakeel Ahmed told Express that the peculiar feature of mango is alternative bearing (on and off years).

The crop has dropped to over 60 per cent this year and the farmers can expect good yield next season as it will be on year, he said.

“The consumers are not showing interest to buy mangos due to rise in the prices,” Puttaswamy, a wholesale fruit merchant, said.

The prices may go up to Rs 70 per kg, he added.

