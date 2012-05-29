BANGALORE: Notwithstanding the recommendation of Western Ghats Ecology Experts Panel (WGEEP) to scrap the 200 MW Gundia hydro-electric project, a desperate Karnataka government has decided to re-approach the Centre seeking permission for the project.

“We will make another attempt to get green signal for the project as we desperately need it to meet the state’s energy requirement. We will try to convince the ministry of environment and forests (MoEF) on the project,” Minister for Energy and Civil Supplies Shobha Karandlaje told Express on Monday.

The WGEEP, in its final report which was made public last week while calling for public objection before accepting it, had recommended to the MoEF to scrap the project as it would cause significant loss to the biodiversity of the Western Ghats besides having enormous environmental impact.

The state government, though, thinks otherwise. “We have implemented the Varahi project which also falls in the Western Ghats without much environmental damage. We want to implement the Gundia project on the same lines. Moreover, advanced technology is available to ensure minimum damage to the environment,” she said, adding that the state government was equally concerned about preserving the Western Ghats.

The state government is under pressure to generate more power as most of its thermal power plants have hit roadblock due to non-availability of coal linkages. The second unit of Bellary Thermal Power Station is lying idle for three months for want of coal, despite being ready for operation.

“We tried our best to get coal linkages for our thermal projects. But nothing has happened so far and we are not even sure if we will get coal in the near future. Hence, we have to pursue projects like Gundia and Shimsha,” she added.

The project has been proposed in the Gundia river basin of Hassan and Dakshina Kannada districts to generate 200 MW of power (613 million units) by utilising water from Yettinahole, Kerihole, Hongadahalla and Bettakumar streams.

Though former CM BS Yeddyurappa laid the foundation stone for the project in 2009, stiff resistance from the locals and environmentalists forced the MoEF to seek WGEEP’s opinion.