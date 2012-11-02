Former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa who is all set to launch the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) at Haveri on December 10, has organised a luncheon meeting of his loyalists BJP MLAs and ministers in the Jagadish Shettar government.

The meeting will be held at his Dollars Colony residence on November 6. “We have invited MLAs, MPs and Ministers who have faith in Yeddyurappa’s leadership,” said a close associate of Yeddyurappa on Thursday. The agenda of the meeting will be to woo as many MLAs as possible while explaining Yeddyurappa’s plans to launch the new party.

“We need to convince the legislators on the success of the KJP and that is what we will do in the November 6 meeting,” he added. Meanwhile, former Union minister and Yeddyurappa’s staunch follower V Dhananjay Kumar is likely to take over as the interim president of the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) at the December 10 programme at Haveri.

As per earlier plans, Yeddyurappa was supposed to take over as the president of the KJP. But, since he has not yet resigned to his Assembly membership, Kumar has been asked to pitch in till Yeddyurappa severs all his ties with the BJP.

“Yeddyurappa cannot become the president of another party while being a BJP member in the Assembly. If he does so, it will attract the provisions of the anti-defection law. He decided to make Kumar as the president till he resigns,” a senior leader in Yeddyurappa camp said.